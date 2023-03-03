Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

