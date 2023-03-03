Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,400 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 319,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $312,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 132,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

