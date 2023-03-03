Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297,755. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.