Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.97 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 2,708,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,780. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

