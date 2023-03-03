Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 15,476,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,054,047. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

