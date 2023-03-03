Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $775.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

