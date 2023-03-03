Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

PG stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,306. The firm has a market cap of $331.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

