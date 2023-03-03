LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 484,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

LiveXLive Media Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

