Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $263.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,902,169 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,866,731.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375618 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $217.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
