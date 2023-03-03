Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 69,679 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,679 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.04. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.



