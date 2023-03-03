Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 50,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Ecolab worth $121,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

