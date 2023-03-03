Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 4,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.61 on Friday, reaching $442.65. 486,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.53, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 9,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.23, for a total transaction of $4,211,600.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

