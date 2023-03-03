Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 1,647,468 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,468 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises 2.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Nasdaq worth $143,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 873,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

