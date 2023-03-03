Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO traded up $14.41 on Friday, reaching $701.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.70. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

