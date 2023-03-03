Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $168.30 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $168,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR stock traded up $26.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,243.91. 5,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,988.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,536.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

