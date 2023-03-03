Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,656. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

