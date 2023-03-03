Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,409 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. 1,038,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,255. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

