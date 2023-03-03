Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.28. 3,002,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,277. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

