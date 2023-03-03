Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 2,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 3,492,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

