Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 26,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,785. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,839 shares of company stock valued at $24,731,790. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

