Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 843,242 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.

