LINK (LN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. LINK has a market capitalization of $272.12 million and $1.15 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $40.41 or 0.00180814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00423565 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.26 or 0.28630223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

