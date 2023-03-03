Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,900 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sanmina comprises approximately 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 163.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,593.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,229. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

