Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.94. 486,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,449. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

