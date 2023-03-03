Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $429,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Stories

