Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Activity

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 49,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,257. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

