Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.04. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 738,961 shares.

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

