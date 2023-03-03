Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 1.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.52 and last traded at C$20.64. 721,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,245,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.73.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.