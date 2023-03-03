Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Lifestyle Communities’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

About Lifestyle Communities

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.