Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Lifestyle Communities’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.
About Lifestyle Communities
Read More
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.