Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00012902 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $201.24 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,606,823 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

