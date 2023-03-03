Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.