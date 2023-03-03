Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %

LBRDA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 15,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

