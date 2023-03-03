Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 171,709 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

