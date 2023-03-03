Lake Street Capital Increases Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $60.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

AMEH stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apollo Medical by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,774,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

