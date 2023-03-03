L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,644 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $455,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.35. 454,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,117. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

