Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $8.52. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KIROY shares. Investec cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.