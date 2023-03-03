KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $848.18 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.62 or 0.00038512 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $848.18 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

