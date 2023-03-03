Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Dino A. Rossi Sells 40,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.4 %

KRYS opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

