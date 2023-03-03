Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

