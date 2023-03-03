Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 8,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $12,760,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,282,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.