KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the period.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA KESG opened at $20.03 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

