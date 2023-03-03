Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.0 %

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Shares of PHG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 635,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,815. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.