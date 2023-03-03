Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

KSS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 1,583,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

