Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Cut by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

