KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Update

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

KNSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSW. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter worth $742,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

