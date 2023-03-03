KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 332,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,780. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

