Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.41

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 263781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

