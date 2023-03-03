Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.68). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNTE. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.