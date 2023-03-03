Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

