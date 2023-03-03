Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

About Kingsway Financial Services

NYSE KFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 37,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.26.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

